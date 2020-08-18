MSI Creator 15 laptop now available for digital content creatives from $1,600

Back in April, MSI launched the Creator 17, a laptop for those involved in digital content creation that is part of Nvidia's Studio RTX program, which means it comes with the latest Nvidia graphics cards and special Studio drivers for applications like ray tracing, AI, video editing, and more. While the notebook is fairly portable for a 17-inch performance system (5.5 pounds), creatives looking for something a little svelter should be happy to hear that MSI has just released the Creator 15, which tips the scales at nearly a pound lighter.

Though it lacks the mini-LED display of its big brother, the Creator 15 comes with many of the 17's features, including Intel's high-powered Comet Lake Core H-series mobile processors and Nvidia's top GPUs. You can also choose 4K or touchscreen display options -- the former with AdobeRGB 100-percent color gamut -- but either way, the Creator 15 has a 180-degree hinge so the 15.6-inch screen can lay flat to ease collaboration on a project.

MSI will offer a variety of configurations that start at $1,600 for those on a tighter budget to models that cost more than double that base price, with some available to pre-order from online retailers. The "starter" edition still packs an eight-core Core i7-10875H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 solid-state drive, full 1080p HD display, and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. On the other end of the spectrum is the configuration that includes the same processor, but quadruples the RAM, upgrades the display to 4K, comes with a pair of 2TB SSDs, and swaps out the GPU for the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q -- all for a whopping $4,659 price tag.

Other versions are equipped with the top-of-the-line Core i9-10980HK, the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and three-year warranties. While a number of configurations are only available for pre-order at the moment, Micro Center has the Creator 15 A10SFS-014 (Core i7-10875H, 32 gigs of RAM, 1TB SSD, 4K display, GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q) available at its brick-and-mortar stores for $2,599.99, and Newegg has in stock the A10SGS-040 (i7-10875H, 32 gigs of RAM, 2TB SSD, 4K display, GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q ) for $3,299.