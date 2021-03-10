MuleSoft Composer moving into general availability

MuleSoft Composer will be moving into general availability next week, Salesforce announced, giving enterprises a no-code way to build integrations into Salesforce. The composer tool will be available in GA on March 15.

MuleSoft is also making available a library of pre-built connectors from NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, Slack, Google Sheets and Tableau.

The idea behind MuleSoft Composer is to give business teams a simple way to leverage data any way necessary to create new digital services. For instance, an HR team could speed up employee onboarding by integrating data from Workday, NetSuite and Salesforce. Sales and services teams could share data from systems like Salesforce Sales Cloud, Slack and Google Sheets.

The tool is built on MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform and embedded in the Salesforce UI. Teams can automate integrations directly from the Salesforce admin console.

The company announced MuleSoft Composer late last year, introducing it as part of the Einstein Automate stack. The Einstein Automate stack, and MuleSoft Composer, fit into Salesforce's Customer 360 strategy.

Integrating data is key, MuleSoft noted, as customer experiences are increasingly digital. According to McKinsey & Company, 58 percent of customer interactions became digital in the past year.

MuleSoft pointed to WatchBox, a retailer that sells pre-owned luxury watches, as an example of a company that's leveraging customer data to efficiently scale its e-commerce business internationally. Using MuleSoft tools, they've been able to reduce the time it takes to expand into new markets from six weeks down to two weeks.

"Our goal at WatchBox... is to make day-to-day transactions seamless and efficient by bringing sales, service, marketing and IT teams together," WatchBox CTO Shri Ballal said in a statement.