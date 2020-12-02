Salesforce rolls out Einstein Automate, aims to be automation, workflow, data integration player

Salesforce launched Einstein Automate, which aims to automate workflow and integrate data easily.

Einstein Automate, which appears to be a mix of robotics process automation melded with MuleSoft tools to connect apps and orchestrate workflows, highlights how Salesforce is looking to leverage Customer 360 to be more of a process engine for companies.

Salesforce's Einstein Automate will also complement Marc Benioff's vision behind the $27.7 billion Slack acquisition. Salesforce is hosting its virtual Dreamforce conference this week.

The key parts of Einstein Automate include Flow Orchestrator, which is a low-code workflow development tool. The Flow Orchestrator uses artificial intelligence and simplified processes and approvals with a drag and drop interface.

MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce is another part of the Einstein Automate stack. The new MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce connects multiple apps and data flows and leverages a library of pre-built connectors and templates to quickly automate workflows.

In addition, there are more than 700 automation tools available on Salesforce AppExchange as well as OmniStudio, the company's suite of no-code tools.