Mulesoft says its Anypoint Runtime Fabric will run on Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform becomes more enterprise friendly The biggest takeaway from the Google Cloud Next conference is that the company is packaging its services up in ways that'll be more appealing to enterprises. The big trick for Google though will be adding enough account managers to service big businesses. Read more: https://zd.net/2FXuRYU

Salesforce's MuleSoft unit said it will enable its Anypoint platform to run on Google Cloud Platform so joint customers can connect services like BigQuery to enterprise applications more easily.

MuleSoft is used to manage business applications and connect them within enterprises via application programming interfaces or APIs. Salesforce acquired MuleSoft last year for $6.5 billion in what amounted to a hybrid cloud play and the beginning of the company's integration cloud and Customer 360 efforts.

Specifically, MuleSoft will extend its Anypoint Runtime Fabric to Google Cloud. Enterprises will be able to aggregate data in Google Cloud via a connector to MuleSoft. MuleSoft offers a series of pre-built connectors, templates and APIs on its Anypoint Exchange.

Google Cloud Next: Everything you need to know about the new strategy

For enterprises, the MuleSoft connector will make it easier to analyze data with Google's BigQuery platform and combine data sets between disparate sources. Google's BigQuery is increasingly popular among enterprises looking to analyze data.

Mulesoft said its Anytime Runtime Fabric will support Google Cloud Platform in 2020. The BiqQuery connector will be available in Anypoint Exchange before the end of the year.