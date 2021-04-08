Must-have Mac/PC utility gets better: Parallels Toolbox 4.5

I have a few apps and utilities that I use almost daily, and one of those is Parallels Toolbox. Whether I'm on my Mac or on a PC, this suite of up to 45 time-saving tools (the number varied depending on whether you're running it on Windows 10 or macOS), it's become one of my go-to tools.

And it just got better.

Parallels Toolbox is a suite of easy-to-use tools that streamlines all routine computing chores that you do many times a day and turns them into actions you can carry out with a click or two, massively boosting productivity.

With the release of Parallels Toolbox 4.5, the suite now supports M1-powered Macs, as well as introducing a revamped interface, and the addition of a customizable dashboard.

The customizable dashboard is particularly nice, because one of the downsides of having such a broad suite of tools is that it can be tricky to find the tool that you're looking for. The new update adds categories and a search feature, as well as the ability to pin tools to dashboard with just a click.

And there are a lot of tools to choose from, ranging from screen capture tools, image resizing tools, free memory, tools for downloading videos from the internet, world time, unit converter, and much more.

If you want to check out all the features, here are video playlists for Windows and macOS that demo the features.