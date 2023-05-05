My search for the ultimate AirPods Pro case is over

For $18, the ESR AirPods Pro Case with HaloLock is a must-buy for all AirPods Pro owners. ESR/ZDNET

I love my AirPods Pro, and they go with me pretty much everywhere I go (unless there's a real chance I lose them, in which case I switch to the Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones).

Good as they are, however, they do have a few design flaws that Apple still hasn't worked out.

First flaw: The case has a tendency to open at the wrong moment – when in a pocket or bag – and spill my precious buds everywhere. Several times now, I've nearly lost one of these expensive buds.

Then there's the case itself. Sure, it's a stylish and sleek space-age design, but the plastic scratches easily, especially when in contact with keys or coins. Also, I find the "bar of soap" case quite slippery, especially with sweaty hands.

Finally, I find the wireless charging to be hit and miss. Yes, Apple has put magnets in the case to make alignment easier, but the slightest touch will push will push the case off the charger, and you come back to buds that have a flat battery.

I've found a case that solves all these issues: The ESR AirPods Pro Case with HaloLock.

ESR Airpod Pro Case with HaloLock features

Compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (2022) and AirPods Pro 1st Generation (2019).

Powerful magnets in the back of the case ensure a good connection with MagSafe chargers.

Shock-absorbing polymer and Air-Guard corners protect your AirPods Pro from bumps, drops, keys, and coins.

Precision-fit lid with four strong magnets holds the lid down securely, keeping your buds safe.

Cutouts allow you to see the status light on the front, use the reset button on the back, and use the charging port.

This ESR AirPods Pro case is the best I've tested Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This case ticks all the boxes: First, it's robust,and keeps my AirPods Pro safe from all the abuse that I throw at them. Drops, knocks, coins, and keys are no matches for it. The magnets in the lid keep it closed and stop me from having to play pick-up with them (usually when I'm standing in mud).

Magnets help keep the lid shut, preventing accidental dispersal of your precious buds. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Magnets on the back align the case with my MagSafe wireless charger, and keep them locked in place. This feature is so good that I've started using wireless charging again because these magnets make charging much more reliable.

More magnets! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The case has cutouts that let you see the LED indication light on the front, use the reset button on the back, and use the Lightning port on the bottom for charging.

Cutout allows you to see the LED on the front. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Oh, and the case comes with a cleaning brush for your AirPods Pro. I didn't think that I needed this, but on closer inspection, my AirPods Pro were in quite a state.

ESR AirPods Pro case comes with a cleaning brush Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I've tested a lot of cases for the AirPods Pro, and this ESR case is the best that I've used. It offers great protection without being overly bulky, stays shut until you need to open it, and allows access to all the features on the case.

For $18, the ESR AirPods Pro Case with HaloLock is a must-buy for all AirPods Pro owners.