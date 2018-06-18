Napster hires LatAm head

Music streaming firm Napster has hired a new vice president for its business development and operations in Latin America.

Based in São Paulo, Brazil, Marcio Kanamaru will be tasked with leading the company's growth strategy in the region, covering marketing, sales and operations.

According to Kanamaru, local global and regional growth of the digital music business, present "promising opportunities"for Napster to build on its existing streaming platform.

"In addition to my passion for music, I am bringing extensive experience in B2B2C that will support us to deploy new revenue streams through important partnerships across the region", said Kanamaru.

According to Napster's president and chief executive, Bill Patrizio, Kanamaru will bring his expertise in business development and also his track record in growing organizations in the technology, media and telecommunications space.

"[Kanamaru] has outstanding leadership credentials and regional knowledge that will be critical to drive our continued success across Latin America," Patrizio said.

Prior to joining Napster, the executive was leading NetApp in Brazil. Previous roles include senior positions at companies such as McAfee and Dell EMC.