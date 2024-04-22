Narwal launches a new midrange robot vacuum with flagship features

Narwal

Narwal has launched the midrange Narwal Freo X Plus, a robot vacuum and mop combination with 7800Pa of suction power, an aerodynamically engineered tangle-free brush, and an extra-large dustbin that can hold up to seven weeks' worth of dust and debris. The price is perhaps the Freo X Plus' best quality: the product starts at $400.

"With our revolutionary zero-tangle brush and strong suction power, the new Freo X Plus is the ultimate solution for pet hair problems and stubborn floor stains," Narwal Robotics founder and CEO Junbin Zhang said in a statement. "We aim to eliminate tangles even from the thickest of hair, and our ultra-quiet dust compression technology can store waste without odor for up to seven weeks within an antibacterial and allergy-resistant dust bag or bin."

The Freo X Plus' in-robot dust collection system makes it one of the largest-capacity robot vacuums on the market, rivaled only by commercial-grade devices. Instead of emptying its dust bin at the dock or requiring someone to empty it manually after each cleaning, the robot compacts up to 1L of dust and debris in a self-contained bag within itself. You can thus use the robot vacuum for up to seven weeks before the bag needs to be changed, Narwal claims.

At 7800Pa, the Narwal Freo X Plus is close in suction power to the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni and the Dreame X30 for a fraction of the cost. The brush is tilted at 50 degrees and has cone-shaped rubber strips with unequal sides to direct air and debris to one side, which is meant to prevent hair from tangling in the middle of the brush.

"Offering intense suction power and fantastic streak-free mopping, the Narwal Freo X Plus ensures carpets and floors remain pristine clean," Zhang added.

Though the Narwal Freo X Plus doesn't boast a self-washing mop feature, it has a built-in 280ml water tank to deliver water to the mop pads through four pipelines, giving the robot and mop combination the ability to cover up to 4,800 square feet before refilling. The mop pads also lift automatically when the robot detects a carpet.

The Narwal Freo X Plus is available for $400, but you can enter code NARWALNEW001 to get $60 off your new robot vacuum and mop combo.