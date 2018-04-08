NBN launches FttC network

(Image: Corinne Reichert/ZDNet)

Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN) company has launched its new fibre-to-the-curb (FttC) network, with the service bringing fibre closer to the home for 1 million premises by installing it in pits at the end of customers' driveways.

Switching the network on in Miranda, New South Wales, on Sunday, NBN said the network is capable of delivering wholesale speeds of 100/40Mbps, which will be made faster to the tune of around 500Mbps upon the launch of G.fast technology by the end of 2018.

"Fibre to the curb is the latest technology to be used in the NBN rollout, and over the next few years, 1 million premises around the country will be connected to high-speed broadband using FttC," Communications Minister Mitch Fifield said on Sunday.

"FttC can deliver the same 100Mbps speeds as fibre to the premise (FttP) technology but at lower cost, in much less time and with far less disruption to people's property."

Around 1,000 premises in Miranda and Coburg, Victoria, can now order an FttC service from their retail service provider (RSP) ahead of a larger footprint release in the second half of this year.

"We will continue to gain insights as we navigate the complexity of the build as well as potential issues which can arise when people connect to the network," NBN chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb explained.

"We are committed to working with internet providers to optimise the customer experience of people who connect the network using the NBN FttC access technology before we make services available to a larger footprint."

According to Australian telecommunications technology company NetComm Wireless, its new FttC network connection device (NCD) will be used for the network in conjunction with its FttC distribution point unit (DPU).

"We are honoured to be NBN's supplier on this important world first project. It is the product of Australian innovation and ingenuity and the benefits to Australian households and businesses will be profound," NetComm Wireless CEO Ken Sheridan said in Miranda on Sunday.

"Having met NBN's exacting technical and quality standards, our solution is receiving significant interest from leading telcos in global markets and leading to export sales."

NetComm's NCD incorporates a G.fast and VDSL modem and is able to monitor and report diagnostics on the performance of the line going into a premises, and includes a reverse-power feed allowing the DPU to be powered via the customer's premises.

NetComm CTO Steve Collins had previously told ZDNet that its NCD brings FttC solutions up to the same point that FttP is at, in that it powers the DPU and provides the modem to the end user, with retail service providers then simply connecting them.

NBN had signed NetComm Wireless to supply its FttC one-port and four-port DPUs and related services in November 2016, initially using old VDSL technology. The contract was as a result of NetComm directly tendering for FttC after NBN specifically asked it to take part, Collins told ZDNet last year.

NBN had in October announced that its first activated FttC premises in Coburg had attained speeds of 109/44Mbps during initial testing across a 70-metre copper line.

NBN commenced building its FttC network in June last year, starting with a trial of its construction and installation process in Coburg.

NBN had moved 1 million premises from fibre to the node (FttN) and from Optus' "not fully fit for purpose" hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) network over to FttC, signing new fibre construction contracts with Fulton Hogan, Downer, and Service Stream in December 2016 covering around 525,000 premises throughout Sydney and Melbourne, "most" of which would be connected by FttC.

