Nearly 60% of workers believe AI could help prevent burnout

Iuliia Bondar/Getty Images

Employee burnout has been a hot topic over the last few years. Now, according to a recent survey, 58% of workers believe that artificial intelligence can help alleviate burnout and improve job satisfaction.

A report based on a survey of 6,400 workers from around the world explains that almost a third of employees are feeling the strain and burnout that results from layoffs and hiring freezes. These have come as a result of a grim economic landscape, thanks, in part, to inflation.

As the use of generative AI becomes widespread through tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard, interest in automating tasks through technology grows.

The report, created by UiPath, says workers from Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X together comprise the "automation generation," which is particularly receptive to the potential of automation and improving job performance through the use of AI tools.

Out of the automation generation, Gen Z is by far the most receptive to adopting AI-powered tools in the workplace, with 69% agreeing that it would make their jobs better. 63% of Millennials and 51% of Gen X feel similarly. In contrast, only 44% of baby boomer respondents have favorable views on AI in the workplace.

With over half of the respondents believing that AI-powered automation can improve job fulfillment, the report also states that 57% view employers that adopt AI-powered tools more favorably than those who do not.

Generative AI tools, like AI chatbots and art generators, can help support employees and modernize operations.

The surveyed workers that support the implementation of AI in the workplace believe these tools would provide more flexibility in their work environment, more time to focus on critical tasks, and more opportunities to learn new skills.

Employees understand the task at hand; in the U.S. alone, 50% of the respondents believe that increased productivity could help them keep their jobs. Because of this, 44% of the workers want to contribute to the creation and adoption of AI tools in the workplace.