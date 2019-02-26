NEC and E.Sun create ATM with facial recognition

NEC Corporation announced on Monday that it has partnered with major Taiwanese bank E.Sun to create ATMs that allow customers to make cash withdrawals through facial recognition.

The use of facial recognition in E.Sun's ATMS is touted as a world first, and will allow customers to withdraw cash from ATMs via facial recognition and PIN authentication after they have performed the initial setup process.

According to NEC, to set up facial recognition cash withdrawals, customers first insert their cash cards and have a photo of their face taken with a camera installed within the ATM. They are then sent a one-time password to their mobile phone that is to be entered into the ATM within a minute, which will register their facial image.

The system provided by NEC uses NeoFace, its flagship facial recognition artificial intelligence (AI) engine.

"NEC focuses on the Social Solutions Business, and we will make use of this achievement to realise a safe and secure society," said NEC general manager of Safe City Solutions Takashi Yoshida.

The facial recognition-enabled ATMs have already been installed and are available for use in five locations around Taiwan, NEC said.

It follows NEC installing facial recognition technology at Narita International Airport in Japan, with the "electronic procedure gate" installed at the customs inspection area that passengers move through after being admitted through immigration.

NEC has also rolled out a network of 400 cameras with facial recognition capabilities to Georgia, and picked up a spate of contracts including the South Australia Police, Northern Territory Police, and CrimTrac that see the company offer up biometric capabilities.

NEC reducing automated vehicle communication delays

The Japanese conglomerate also announced trialling a new adaptive network control technology last week in its mobile edge computing (MEC) servers and base stations that it said will improve the safety of automated driving

The trial technology preferentially assigns radio resources to automated vehicles with high urgency, and was able to communicate warning information to vehicles within 100 milliseconds. The allocation of radio resources was based on an analysis of vehicle location information, camera images of the area around the road, and other data, the company explained.

NEC conducted the trial at a simulated intersection within an anechoic chamber -- a room designed to completely absorb reflections of either sound or electromagnetic waves.

A MEC server, embedded with the trial technology, was able to detect pedestrians by analysing images of street cameras at the intersection, collect information on the location of surrounding vehicles, and shared such information with individual vehicles in real time.

A commercial LTE base station was also placed near the intersection, and preferentially allocated radio resources to devices with high urgency in response to the requirements of a Context-aware Service Controller (CSC).

As the trial was being conducted, multiple devices such as vehicle models, cameras, and smartphones, were connected to create a situation where there was a shortage of wireless resources.

Radio resources were preferentially allocated to vehicles that had approached pedestrians and vehicles who were crossing intersections, and delivered warning information within 100 milliseconds.

NEC has also been demonstrating its base station radio units during Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, after last month partnering with Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo to use 5G to live stream 8K footage into a train.

The base station radio units are small, low-power units "ideal for 5G conditions", according to NEC.

