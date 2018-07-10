NEC chosen for NSW Police radio network upgrade

NEC Australia has announced being chosen by New South Wales Police Force to upgrade its microwave radio communications network using its iPasolink VR platform and supplying 110 iPasolink terminals to the New England region.

According to NEC, the platform "enables the seamless upgrade of the radio network's capacity, effectively future-proofing communications, on demand", with the IT provider already having supplied 180 terminals to NSW Police.

"The robust iPasolink Outdoor Units (ODUs) ... are designed to operate in the harshest environmental conditions," NEC said.

"Crucial to the iPasolink selection is its small size which reduces tower load and eliminates the high cost of strengthening towers to accommodate larger, heavier equipment."

The radio comms network is used by 20,000 NSW Police staffers, NEC said, and in 500 police stations across the state. NEC's engineering team will also continue providing installation support.

NEC was similarly signed by the New South Wales Telco Authority to deliver network management systems and wireless backhaul technology for state emergency services and other public safety agencies as part of the government's Critical Communications Enhancement Program (CCEP) back in February last year.

Under the three-year deal, NEC will also provide professional services and 24/7 support via its existing technical service centres and facilitate connectivity through its iPASOLINK VRultra-compact microwave communications system and network management system.

In November, NSW Telco Authority MD Kate Foy said that during FY16, the agency increased its government radio network coverage from around 56 percent of the land mass to 91.5 percent using the AU$63 million it was allocated under the 2016-17 state Budget.

For FY17, she said the authority embarked on the next phase of its program across the 400MHz spectrum band using the AU$178 million it was allocated for 2017-18.

"We've got about 150 sites that we operate for the NSW network," she said.

"We conducted an audit, we found about 2,600 radio sites in existence throughout the state, some 27,000 radio assets; we are looking at integrating and consolidating that down to a network of 700, and trying to release the efficiencies out of that."

Unveiled in December 2015, the state's 10-year plan for telecommunications services for its PSAs involves agencies unifying their telco resources under a single integrated model, making the use of existing infrastructure more efficient, reducing duplication, improving reliability, and saving operational and maintenance costs.

This involves condensing more than 70 emergency, law-enforcement, and essential services agencies into one portfolio, with the current combined opex and capex costs associated with running 1,972 voice radio sites to also decrease. Just 732 voice radio sites are required under the plan.

Along with the NEC deal, the NSW Telco Authority also signed a five-year, AU$30 million deal with Motorola Solutions to upgrade 150 PSA radio sites and extend network coverage to 23 new sites in the north-west region of the state in December 2016.

NEC Coverage

NEC to construct Bay to Bay Express Cable System

The subsea cable system will have capacity of 18Tbs per fibre pair, stretching between Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States.

DTA grilled over Education's AU$20m NEC 'digital disaster'

The Digital Transformation Agency told Senate Estimates the onus is on the Department of Education for its failed Apprenticeship Management System, despite it being one of the government projects it was monitoring.

NEC demos 26Tbps subsea cable AI tech

The FASTER subsea cable connecting the US with Japan will be upgradeable to 2.5 times the capacity originally planned thanks to research by NEC and Google.

NEC and NTT DoCoMo reach 5G deal

The deal with NTT DoCoMo will see NEC supply 5G base station control units, as well as providing software upgrades to existing 4G base stations to make them compatible with the new network.

NEC facial recognition racked up 2,200 false positives at 2017 Champions League Final

NEC's facial recognition system used by South Wales Police for last year's UEFA Champions League Final in Cardiff produced 173 "True Positive Alerts" and 2,297 false positives.

NEC signed to build Southeast Asia Japan 2 cable

The cable spanning 10,500km and 11 landing stations is expected to be completed by end of 2020 and provide 144Tbps.

Singapore's OCBC Bank goes live with NEC's facial recognition system

Using NeoFace, NEC's artificial intelligence engine for face recognition, the bank is able to identify its 'VIP' customers as they enter the branch.