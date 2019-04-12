Need a Windows 10 laptop? $5,000 buys you Acer's new high-end ConceptD 9

Acer Chromebook Spin 13: The ZDNet verdict Acer Chromebook Spin 13 review: A versatile and affordable Chromebook with impressive battery life

Taiwanese computer maker Acer wants to lure the well-heeled design crowd with its new range of ConceptD computers, which include multiple notebooks, two desktops, 4K monitors, and a Windows 10 Mixed Reality headset.

One of the more interesting new Windows 10 devices in Acer's new lineup is the ConceptD 9, a notebook with Acer's fancy hinge that lets creators set the 17.3-inch Ultra HD display at almost any angle for typing or sketching with the magnetically attached Wacom stylus.

The ConceptD 9 runs on a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor and features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. Buyers can configure the laptop with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The notebook isn't cheap though. It will be available in North America in July and starts at a hefty $4,999 before heading to Europe in August with a €4,999 price tag.

At another extreme is the ConceptD 900, "a creators' dream machine", according to Acer. The tower desktop features 12 memory slots that support up to a whopping 192GB of memory and comes with Intel Xeon Gold 6148 processors and an Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 GPU. The computer will cost $20,000 in the US and €17,999 in Europe.

The ConceptD 500 is for the crowd who wants a desktop that blends in seamlessly with Ikea furniture. The white desktop features a "woodgrain-inspired pattern" top with a small black rectangle with USB ports, an SD card slot, and headphone jacks. The top also acts as a wireless charging plate for Q-compatible devices, and there's a pop-out headset cradle.

It can be equipped with up to 9th Gen Intel Core processors and GPUs up to Nvidia's Quadro RTX 4000, which support 5K displays. Four DIMM slots support up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM.

The ConceptD 5 goes on sale in the US in June from $1,699 and it will arrive in Europe in July for €1,699.

The other two new notebooks, the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 5, have a conventional design and both are white.

The ConceptD 7 can be configured with up to an 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics. It features a 15.6-inch UHD display. Thunderbolt 3 and MiniDP ports allow for three external displays. It'll be available over the summer in the US and Europe from $2,229 and €2,299, respectively.

The slimmer ConceptD 5 metal-alloy bodied laptop features an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics.

It can be configured with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. The ConceptD 5 starts at $1,699 and €1,699 and also will be available over the summer.

