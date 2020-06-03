NetApp buys cloud optimization startup Spot

NetApp said Wednesday that it's buying Spot, providers of workload optimization services for public clouds. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Spot's platform provides a combination of tools for visibility and automation, allowing DevOps and CloudOps teams to automate cloud infrastructure optimization and improve application cost and efficiency.

Going forward, NetApp plans to offer Spot's as-a-service platform for continuous compute and storage optimization, targeting traditional IT buyers with enterprise applications, cloud-native workloads and data lakes. NetApp posits that the service will help customers save up to 90% of their compute and storage cloud expenses.

"The combination of NetApp's leading shared storage platform for block, file and object and Spot's compute platform will deliver a leading solution for the continuous optimization of cost for all workloads, both cloud native and legacy," said Anthony Lye, SVP and GM of NetApp's public cloud services. "Optimized customers are happy customers and happy customers deploy more to the public clouds."

In its own blog post, Spot said it will maintain its brand and continue to offer and fully support its product portfolio as part of NetApp. The company also expects to ramp up its product roadmap with NetApp's financial backing.

This is NetApp's third acquisition in less than three months, following its purchase of Talon Storage back in March and its deal to buy CloudJumper announced in April. NetApp said the acquisition of Talon would add new remote and branch office capabilities to its portfolio of cloud data services, which includes Azure NetApp Files, a file-storage service for running workloads in Azure without the need to modify code. With CloudJumper NetApp is aiming to bolster its desktop virtualization capabilities.

