NetApp scoops up virtual desktop company CloudJumper

NetApp said on Wednesday that it has acquired CloudJumper, a software company focused on the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and remote desktop services (RDS) markets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NetApp plans to use the acquisition to bolster its desktop virtualization capabilities. NetApp's new Virtual Desktop Service (VDS) service will integrate CloudJumper's VDI and RDS technology and expand NetApp's offerings for deploying and managing virtual desktops in public clouds.

"The ability to provide a consistent virtual desktop experience at scale while keeping data available and secure without sacrificing performance has always been important and is especially critical in today's unprecedented environment," said Anthony Lye, SVP and GM of NetApp's Cloud Data Services business unit. "NetApp and CloudJumper provide a simplified management platform for delivering virtual desktop infrastructure, storage and data management across Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud with best in class virtual desktop management combined with best in class storage and data services."

This is NetApp's second acquisition in less than two months, following its purchase of Talon Storage back in March. NetApp said the acquisition of Talon would add new remote and branch office capabilities to its portfolio of cloud data services, which includes Azure NetApp Files, a file-storage service for running workloads in Azure without the need to modify code.

