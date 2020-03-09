NetApp acquires cloud storage player Talon

NetApp on Monday announced that it has acquired Talon Storage, providers of software-defined storage services for the enterprise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NetApp said the acquisition of Talon will add new remote and branch office capabilities to its portfolio of cloud data services, which includes Azure NetApp Files, a file-storage service for running workloads in Azure without the need to modify code.

"As we grow our cloud data services offerings ... we are excited about the potential that lies in front of this new combined team to deliver complete solutions for primary workloads," said Anthony Lye, SVP and GM of NetApp's Cloud Data Services business unit. "We share the same vision as the team did at Talon -- a unified footprint of unstructured data that all users access seamlessly, regardless of where in the world they are, as if all users and data were in the same physical location."

NetApp said Talon's software will integrate with its Cloud Volumes ONTAP, Cloud Volumes Service and Azure NetApp Files services going forward.

RELATED STORIES: