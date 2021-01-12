Netgear unveils high-performance network gear

Netgear have unveiled two high-performance network hardware -- a new Nighthawk Tri-band Wi-Fi router and mobile 4G LTE modem.

One is perfect for those looking to make the most of their existing fixed-line internet connection, and one for those who need a better, or more bibile alternative to a fixed broadband connection.

Must read: iOS 14 pro tip: One setting change for better photos

Netgear AXE11000 Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router This is the world's first all-purpose WiFi 6E router, running alongside existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The new 6GHz band will dramatically increase the capacity of networks to support more devices and providing speeds up to 10.8Gbps. Tech specs: New 6GHz Band — offering up to 200% more available spectrum than 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Ultra-Low Latency More High-Bandwidth WiFi Channels

— offering up to 200% more available spectrum than 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 12-Streams Tri-Band WiFi — Four streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and four streams of 2.4GHz.

— Four streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and four streams of 2.4GHz. WiFi 6E Optimized Powerful Processor — A 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor ensures smooth 4K/8K UHD streaming and gaming.

— A 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor ensures smooth 4K/8K UHD streaming and gaming. Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Port 2.5G — 2.5X the wired speed of a typical Gigabit port.

— 2.5X the wired speed of a typical Gigabit port. Five Gigabit Ethernet Ports — You can also aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports concurrently.

— You can also aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports concurrently. Pre-optimized Antennas — Unfold and set antennas on the router and you are ready to go! No further adjustment required.

— Unfold and set antennas on the router and you are ready to go! No further adjustment required. NETGEAR Armor Cybersecurity for your Home — Advanced cyberthreat protection for your home network and an unlimited number of connected devices.

— Advanced cyberthreat protection for your home network and an unlimited number of connected devices. Automatic firmware updates— Latest security patches delivered to the router automatically. Price: $599.99 View Now at Amazon Netgear