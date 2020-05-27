New Gmail feature: This quick settings menu lets you try out inbox changes in real time

Only 10% of Gmail users enable 2FA, Google provides update to make it easier 0:47 Watch Now

Google is rolling out a new quick settings menu for its two billion Gmail users, which makes it easier to find and try out different layouts, settings and themes.

The niftiest part of the quick settings feature is that it allows Gmail users to immediately see the changes being considered before applying them.

Users just need to click the gear icon for settings to see the menu, which lets you pick and view different interfaces, inbox types, and display options. The changes being tested are shown alongside the current inbox.

Google started rolling out quick settings for G Suite and consumer accounts on Tuesday, but it might take a few days for users to see the new menu, which is displayed after clicking on the gear icon.

The full settings menu option will still be available by clicking the 'See all settings menu' button that's located at the top of the new menu.

The quick settings menu will let users customize the density of text and information display, choose different inbox types, add reading panes to quickly see email, and apply themes.

"We're making these options easier to find, and letting you explore them in real time, so your actual inbox will update immediately to show you exactly what the setting will do. We hope this makes it easier to set up Gmail the way that works best for you," Google said in a blogpost.

Google noted that the quick settings menu only makes it easier to access existing Gmail settings and that there are no new settings. Additionally, the update won't change your current Gmail settings.

G Suite admins won't have an admin control for the feature and it will be on by default feature for end users.