Huawei will unveil its latest smartphone from its its sub-brand, Honor, in London next month.

The company sent out invites on Monday for the unveiling event, which contained the unveiling date of "444+4x4x4+(4+4)/4+44/4" that adds up to 521 -- the date of the show.

The event will unveil the latest model for the Honor 20 smartphone series.

The invitation also featured pictures of London Bridge, and the extensive use of the number four could also be hinting at a quad-camera setup for the back of the phone.

The company has been hopeful that the Honor brand will continue to rise in popularity, with Huawei mobile department head Richard Yu posting on Sina Weibo last month that Huawei and its sub-brand Honor, combined, are likely to have the world's largest smartphone sales in 2019.

The company launched the Honor Magic 2 in November with a slide-out camera feature and has also launched multiple other smartphones in a very short time. It launched its gaming-focused smartphone, the Honor Play, in Malaysia in August.

It is competing with Samsung in the mid-tier smartphone market, especially in Southeast Asia, where the South Korean tech giant has launched its own mid-tier A80 series.

