Samsung's new Galaxy: A80 kills the notch with popup rotating camera

Samsung has unveiled its new mid-range Galaxy A80, which has a three rear camera array on a horizontal bar, which automatically slides up and rotates to become a selfie camera.
The achievement of Samsung's novel design is to remove the need for any type of cutout, be it a notch or even Samsung's subtle Infinity-O punch hole in the Galaxy S10.
Continuing with its mid-range first strategy, the rotating camera design makes the Galaxy A80 the first Samsung phone to feature its 'New Infinity' full-screen display.
The camera module includes a 48-megapixel camera, an ultra-wide eight-megapixel camera, and a 3D depth camera. The slide and rotate mechanism doesn't lend itself to facial-recognition unlocking. That task instead is handled by the in-screen fingerprint reader.
The Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display at 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of in-built storage. There is no microSD card for additional storage.
It also has a 3,700mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging with some smarts that optimize power consumption based on a user's habits and usage patterns.
The Galaxy A80 is available in Phantom Black, Angel Gold, and Ghost White.
The Galaxy A80 is the top member of Samsung's 2019 Galaxy A lineup, seen in this YouTube video, and follows the announcement of the Galaxy A70 featuring an Infinity-O display and three rear cameras arranged vertically.
According to Sammobile, the Galaxy A80 will be available on May 29 for €649 ($730) across Europe. It will also be available in the Middle East, Russia, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, China, and Hong Kong.
Other Galaxy A phones announced in the UK today include the entry level Galaxy A20e and the Galaxy A40. Samsung in February also announced the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50.
