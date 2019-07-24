New Nokia 105 is a budget-friendly €13 feature phone

Snapdragon 636 battle: Motorola Z3 Play and Nokia 7.1 Both ends of the mobile mid-tier duke it out -- one armed with modularity, the other with a stripped down version of Android and a killer screen.

Sick of expensive smartphones or just looking to simplify your mobile life? HMD Global, the Finnish firm with a license to sell Nokia-branded phones, has launched a new handset that costs just €13 ($14).

Not everyone wants the latest iPhone or Galaxy. If you're happy leaving computing tasks to a desktop or laptop, and restricting your mobile usage to just texting and calling, you can get a new Nokia 105 with a built-in FM radio, an LED torchlight, and a bunch of games for less than the cost of a steak.

At $14, the new Nokia 105 is even cheaper than the $20 Nokia 105 that Microsoft released in 2015.

The dual SIM Nokia 105 has battery life of 18.3 days on standby and 14.4 hours of talk time. It only weighs 73 grams, and is very pocketable, measuring about 11cm by 5cm on the surface.

But, unlike HMD's "smart feature phones" like the Nokia 8110 banana phone, which runs on KaiOS, the Nokia 105's Series 30+ operating system doesn't allow for apps like WhatsApp. Even so it's got a replaceable 800 mAh battery, 4MB of RAM, and 4MB of on-device storage. That's enough to store 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS messages.

The entry-level phone doesn't even support 4G connectivity, but if all you need to do is make calls and send the occasional text on 2G tech, then it could be a perfect fit, considering you could buy 70 Nokia 105 handsets for the price of one iPhone XS.

The Nokia 105 comes with the classic game Snake, and offers several other games from Gameloft in a "try and buy" format that includes Sky Gift, Tetris, Air Strike, Nitro Racing, Ninja Up!, And Danger Dash.

Consumers looking a device with 4G connectivity and a browser can buy the new Nokia 220 4G from €39 ($43). It has an even more impressive standby time of 27 days but only manages 6.3 hours of talk time, likely due to its capacity to deliver HD voice calls over LTE.

It's also lightweight and compact with an FM radio, LED torch, 24MB in-built storage and 16MB memory, as well as a removable 1200 mAh battery.

It measures 121.3 by 52.9 by 13.4 mm and weighs 86.5 grams and features a 2.4-inch display. It also has Bluetooth support and features an MP3 player.

Both devices will be available in mid-August.