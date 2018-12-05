New Outlook for iOS released: Optimize your time on the go

top picks The 10 best smartphones of 2018 CES and MWC are over and it's time to clear the dust and see what smartphones are leading the pack this year. Read More

While I enjoy using iOS devices, like the iPhone XR, I cannot stand the Apple email app so have the Gmail app for personal accounts and Outlook for my business accounts. Outlook for iOS is a fantastic application and today Microsoft announced an update to make it even better.

The first thing you may notice with this new version of Outlook for iOS is the updated icons that extend the Office 365 experience. Microsoft states, "When you swipe right or left on an email, subtle changes in color, shape, and iconography unfold. The corners of the message transform from hard-edged to soft and round, metaphorically pulling that item away from the message list and sending it where you want it to go-with haptic feedback."

Also: One month with the Apple iPhone XR: Long battery life, solid camera, and fun colors

Microsoft is working to optimize the time spent on your phone with Outlook while also improving visual effects. There are bold colors, an animated calendar icon, and instant in-app notices for calendar conflicts. The calendar improvements with the ability to slide your event around on the calendar to find a time that is good for all attendees looks fantastic. Imagine creating a meeting notice with such ease.

Also: Apple iPhone XR review: Lower cost comes with camera, reception compromises

There are three mobile-first design principles that Microsoft follows:

Deliver uncompromised craftsmanship and attention to detail. Create fast and focused experiences. Provide key context at a glance.

Previous and related coverage:

Want a new iPhone or Android smartphone? Here's how to sell or trade

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was just announced and we expect three new iPhones and two Google Pixel phones to launch soon. Now is the time to consider selling your current one before market prices drop or plan to participate in a trade-in program.

10 best smartphones of 2018

2018 is coming to a close and as we look back at all the great smartphones announced, one stands out as the best for business.

Best Wearable Tech for 2018 CNET

Our editors hand-picked these products based on our tests and reviews. If you use our links to buy, we may get a commission.

The best tablets for 2018: Our top picks TechRepublic

Tablet sales may be declining, but there are still plenty of viable use cases and many models to choose from. Here's our pick of the best.