New Relic, AWS form strategic partnership to deepen product integrations

New Relic and Amazon Web Services said they have formed a multiyear strategic partnership focused on product integration and development. The companies will also collaborate on go-to-market efforts for joint customers.

On the technical side, AWS and New Relic said they will make it easier for developers to send telemetry data from AWS services to New Relic One.

For context, New Relic One is an observability-focused extension of New Relic's platform that visualizes data and maps complex environments. It was debuted a year ago as part of New Relic CEO Lew Cirne's strategy to develop a unified DevOps platform. The recently revamped version aims to be one source of truth for telemetry data across a technology stack without sampling.

As part of the partnership, New Relic One is now available on the AWS marketplace, which will allow joint customers to purchase the platform directly from AWS and consolidate billing. The companies will also work more closely to co-market and sell their programs via incentives and accelerators.

"New Relic and AWS are coming together to create an incredibly compelling go-to-market and technology alliance designed to help the world's developers build more perfect software in the cloud," Cirne said in a prepared statement. "Our vision for this strategic collaboration is to expand New Relic's reach, making it just as easy and seamless for developers to purchase New Relic through AWS, as it is for consumers to buy goods from third-party sellers on Amazon.com."