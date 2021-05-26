New Relic brings instant Kubernetes observability into New Relic One

About six months after acquiring Pixie Labs, New Relic is integrating Pixie's Kubernetes observability capabilities into the New Relic One platform. The integration of Auto-Telemetry with Pixie will let engineers monitor Kubernetes clusters and workloads without having to install language agents.

Typically, Kubernetes observability requires manually instrumenting application code. Integrating Pixie into New Relic One eliminates that requirement, allowing engineers to debug faster and to observe data without having to move it off of the cluster. Engineers can use AI/ML models to send relevant subsets of Pixie data to New Relic's Telemetry Data Platform for intelligent alerting and long-term storage, and to correlate the data with other services.

"Our mission is to make observability a daily practice for millions of engineers by putting the power of telemetry data in their hands at every stage of the software lifecycle, so they can deliver great digital experiences to their customers," New Relic CEO Bill Staples said in a statement.

Earlier this month, New Relic announced that it's contributing Pixie Open Source as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project under the Apache 2.0 license. The company also recently announced it's providing Pixie observability on Amazon Web Services.

Kubernetes native in-cluster observability will become more important as organizations continue to adopt containerized applications. According to Gartner, by 2025, more than 85 percent of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production.

Auto-Telemetry with Pixie is available here, for free as an open beta.

New Relic made a series of other announcements on Wednesday, as part of FutureStack 2021, its annual developer conference. First, its new error tracking features in the New Relic Errors Inbox, which provides rich, correlated data across the application stack.

Additionally, New Relic is partnering with the network observability company Kentik to extend its capabilities into New Relic One. The company is also enabling devOps teams to use open source or proprietary libraries to create custom charts and other visualizations via the Custom Visualizations launcher.

New Relic is also launching two new community initiatives: New Relic for Startups provides discounts and credits for startups, while the New Relic Student Edition is a free package for students and teachers, offering up to 500 GB of telemetry data per month and three Full-Stack Observability users.

