New Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks reveal exact release date and much more

Just a few days after a leak revealed some of the upgrades coming to Samsung's Galaxy 24, we now have a much larger leak that shows off specs for the new flagship phone -- and a release date.

Courtesy of Evan Blass, or @evleaks on X, we have a leaked specs sheet with details on three devices -- the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

On the camera front, the base and plus versions have a 50MP main lens with the Ultra getting an impressive boost to 200MP. The base and middle versions also have 2X and 3X dual telephoto lenses and 30X Space Zoom while the Ultra packs a whopping 2X, 3X, 5X and 10X quad telephoto lens and 100X Space Zoom.

Each version of the phone carries a different battery according to the leaked specs, with the S24 running on a 4,000mAh battery, the S24+ a 4,900mAh, and the Ultra a 5,000mAh. All three advertise fast charging from 0% to 65% in 30 minutes.

We also get a peek at screen sizes, with the S24 having a 6.2-inch screen, the Plus a 6.7-inch screen, and the Ultra a slightly larger 6.8-inch. All three versions are Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ with 2600 nits of brightness.

And lastly, when it comes to durability, the Ultra is made of titanium while the other two versions are Armor Aluminum 2.0. All three versions of the phone are IP68 water-resistant.

Also from Blass, we now have a pretty good idea of when the Galaxy 24 will be released. While a January release has long been speculated, a leaked countdown GIF shows the next Galaxy Unpacked event happening at 1 PM ET on January 17. A tagline of "Galaxy AI is coming" confirms that the date is indeed devoted to the new AI-powered device.

User @MysteryLupin provided a leak that showcases nearly 100 images of the phone, including different colorways and versions. There are the standard black and gray colors, plus purple and yellow options, and the photos show off the device from every angle.

Aside from the technical specs we now know more about, Samsung's new phone is expected to take full advantage of recent developments in AI to generate images, create content, translate text, and more. Given the AI focus, the S24 seems to be squarely aiming at the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Will it be enough? We'll find out in under a month.