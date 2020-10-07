New Window 10 test build adds set-up customization options

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 10 Dev Channel test build, No. 20231, on October 7. The new build includes a new Windows setup page option, as well as new management options for app default file associations, along with the usual set of fixes and updates.



Only a subset of Insiders in the Dev Channel are immediately getting the new out-of-box-experience set-up page option. That page -- which has a skip button -- allows users to select various ways they plan to use their devices so that Microsoft can offer suggestions for tools and services relevant to their needs. Among the customization options are gaming, family, creativity, schoolwork, entertainment and business.



Test build 20231 also enables enterprise users to modify file association on a per-user or per-device basis. This change will apply to both existing and new user deployments so that admins can set which apps open automatically various file types or links.



As of today's build, Microsoft also is making the new Meet Now Skype button available in the Windows 10 Taskbar available to all Dev Channel Insider testers.



Microsoft has made a number of fixes available as part of today's test build, including a fix for the vEthernet adapter disconnecting inside of the Windows Subsystem for Linux. These fixes, plus a list of known issues, are all itemized in today's blog post about the new build.



Just a reminder: The Dev Channel test builds are not aligned to a particular Windows 10 feature update release. I've heard rumblings that Microsoft may not release a Spring 2021/21H1 Windows 10 feature update and may only have a single 21H2 Windows 10 feature update -- in addition to a first Windows 10X release -- next year, but officials have yet to say anything about this publicly.

