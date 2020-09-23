New Windows 10 test build adds a Skype 'Meet Now' taskbar feature

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released another new Windows 10 test build to Insiders in the Dev Channel. Windows 10 Build 20221, released September 23, has a Skype Meet Now button available in the taskbar in Windows 10.



Microsoft already announced the MeetNow in Skype feature earlier this year. But by bringing the icon for this into the notification area (system tray) of the taskbar in Windows 10, Microsoft is trying to make it easier for users to quickly set up video calls without requiring sign-ups or downloads. Yes, if it's not obvious, this is meant to help Microsoft combat the growing popularity of Zoom.



Microsoft officials said this feature will roll out to only a subset of Windows Insiders today who are in the Dev Channel, but will be gradually rolled out to everyone in the Dev Channel.



Microsoft has made a number of fixes to the Dev Channel Windows 10 feature update with build 20221, which it lists in its blog post about the new build. There's also a list of known issues.



In related news, Microsoft is adding a new feature to its Your Phone app which allows users to pin important notifications to the top of the notifications feed. Officials said this feature will be gradually rolled out over a few days for Your Phone app users.