New Windows 10 20H1 test build brings more fixes

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released a new test build of Windows 10 20H1 (build 19025) to Insiders in the Fast Ring. This new build introduces number of bug fixes. The Microsoft post about it also includes information from Microsoft about ongoing work to improve Windows Search in Windows 10.



With Windows 10 1903, Microsoft had Insiders test a new Windows Search setting called "Enhanced Mode," which is designed to expand a search. Windows Search automatically indexes users' documents, pictures, videos and desktop (to conserve computing resources, Microsoft says). Users do have the option of customizing search locations manually or by clicking on Enhanced Mode to automatically expand indexing across all folders and drives.



However, testers found that the new search capabilities often resulted in excessive disk usage. Microsoft began working to give its search algorithm more signals to help it avoid peak usage time: understanding when power savings, gaming and other modes were turned on; when CPU usage and disk usage were high, etc.



Microsoft added a new algorithm for detecting high disk usage and activity in 20H1 build 18945. The team is continuing to try to improve the search experience in Windows 10 as the product moves forward, officials said. Microsoft has been working on introducing a new unified Microsoft Search experience across Windows, Office, Bing and other products for the past couple of years.



Among the fixes introduced with 19025 include one that prevented Sandbox and Windows Defender Application Guard from workin in the previous flight (Build 19023, released earlier this week). A full list of the fixes in today's build are in the blog post about 19025.

Earlier this week, Microsoft began rolling out Windows 10 20H1's predecessor, 19H2/Windows 10 1909, to mainstream users. Microsoft also recently started testing 20H1 in the Slow Ring, which is an indicator that testing on this feature release is approaching its end. Microsoft is expected to roll out 20H1 to mainstream users in the spring of 2020.