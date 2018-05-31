Newcastle University develops 3D-printed replacement corneas

(Image: Newcastle University)

Newcastle University in the UK has claimed the first ever 3D-printed human corneas, which could potentially be used in the future for corneal transplants.

Outlined in Experimental Eye Research, the process mixes stem cells from a healthy donor cornea with alginate and collagen to create a "bio-ink". This bio-ink is extruded from a low-cost 3D bio printer in concentric circles to form the shape of a human cornea within 10 minutes.

The stem cells were then shown to grow, the university added, allowing users to start printing tissues without having to grow the cells separately.

The university said that this procedure could tackle a significant shortage of corneas available to transplant and may benefit millions of people worldwide requiring corneal surgery to prevent blindness.

"Many teams across the world have been chasing the ideal bio-ink to make this process feasible," said Che Connon, professor of Tissue Engineering at the university who led the research. "Our unique gel keeps the stem cells alive whilst producing a material which is stiff enough to hold its shape but soft enough to be squeezed out the nozzle of a 3D printer."

Scientists also demonstrated the ability to use data from an eye scan to print a cornea that matches a patient's specifications. Connon said that the 3D-printed corneas will undergo further testing, meaning it could be several years before they're used for transplants.

3D printing methods are increasingly being used in the field of prosthetics and healthcare; earlier this year, US researchers found a way to develop soft robots with embedded touch sensing, using a 3D printed conductive ink.

Australian researchers from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale BioPhotonics developed a 3D-printable "clip-on" that turns a smartphone into a fully functional microscope, as a more accessible method to determine water quality, to analyse blood samples for parasites, or for early disease detection.

Similarly, US researchers developed a prototype smartphone case that uses 3D-printing technology embedded with an optical sensor to monitor blood pressure.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Here's how 3D printing makes the robots that make everything else

One of the largest industrial robotics companies in the world demonstrates how rapid prototyping has already disrupted manufacturing.

3D printing with light: Scientists create 3D holograms

Inspired by Star Wars, researchers have developed solid-looking, clean, 3D holograms.

This prosthetic hand brings back sensation from lost limbs

Researchers are exploring electrical feedback for ways to simulate natural feeling in prosthetics.

Exclusive: Ultimaker on 3D printing today and in the future

We talk with John Kawola, president of Ultimaker North America, about the world of 3D printing, Ultimaker's strategy, and how 3D printing will change over the next two decades.

Back to school: We test inexpensive 3D printers for students of all ages

Do you like dino skulls? Of course you do. We have a T-Rex skull, a 300,000 year old hominid jaw, 3D printed mountain ranges, and some Arduino tools to show off along with CR-10 and MOD-t 3D printers. This is gonna be awesome!

Here's how 3D food printers are changing what we eat (TechRepublic)

3D-printed food offers new possibilities such as intricate designs, automated cooking, mass manufacturing, and personalised meals. But will it ever replace the traditional methods we know today?