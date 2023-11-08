Next year's Samsung Galaxy smartphones to feature live AI translations of calls

Image: Samsung

Samsung's flagship Galaxy smartphones launching next year will offer live translations of calls using AI and other upped AI features, the South Korean tech giant said on Thursday.

Live translation of calls is just one feature among Samsung's new Galaxy AI brand, which is a "comprehensive mobile AI experience" based on one-device AI developed by the company and cloud-based AI from its partners.

Galaxy AI is "coming early next year," Samsung said, indicating that it is highly likely to be introduced on the Galaxy S24 series that will debut at that time.

According to Samsung, the translation feature, called AI Live Translate Call, is integrated into the native call feature so third-party apps won't be needed.

As you speak during a call with someone speaking another language, audio, and text translation will appear in real-time, the company said.

The feature is offered through on-device AI so that private conversations won't leave the phone, Samsung added.

"Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever.," Wonjoon Choi, Head of R&D at Samsung MX __ the company's smartphone business unit __ said.

Samsung seems poised to launch more AI features on its products. On Wednesday, the company unveiled its generative AI model called Samsung Gauss, which consists of language, code, and image models. Samsung said Samsung Gauss will be applied to various products in the future.