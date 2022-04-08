Nissan unveils site for developing potentially game-changing EV batteries

Nissan

Nissan on Friday unveiled a prototype production facility for laminated all-solid-state battery cells -- a potentially game-changing technology that the Japanese automaker hopes to bring to market in 2028.

The new facility is located within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture. Nissan will use the facility to study the materials, design and manufacturing processes it will use for all-solid-state battery prototype production. Then, the company plans to establish a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in fiscal 2024.

All-solid-state batteries could make electric vehicles notably cheaper. Nissan believes that with all-solid-state batteries, it can reach $75 per kWh in fiscal 2028 and $65 per kWh thereafter. That would put EVs at the same cost level as gasoline-powered vehicles.

Nissan expects to use all-solid-state batteries in a wide range of EV segments, including pickup trucks, given all the benefits. They offer an an energy density about twice that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, significantly shorter charging time, and they can be made with cheaper materials.