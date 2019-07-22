NOCO GB150: The Ultimate power bank

Looking for a power bank that you can use to charge up your electronic devices and serve as a handy emergency jump starter pack that can be used to start almost any 12-volt vehicle that you can think of? The NOCO GB150 is for you.

Before we go any further, it's worth pointing out that this isn't a power bank that you can throw into a pocket or handbag. The thing is massive. It's a solid brick of plastic that's 12-inches long by 7.3-inches wide and 2.7-inches thick, and it weighs in at 7.5-pounds. It's reassuringly large and robust, but far bigger than your regular power bank.

However, compared to old lead-acid cat jump starters, this is small.

But it also does a lot more than your regular power bank. After all, can your power bank start a car? No, well, the NOCO GB150 can. In fact, it can start cars, boats, RVs, and trucks, as well as diesel pickups, commercial vehicles, hot rods, classic cars, and more. Even engines over 10-liters in size – both gasoline and diesel – are no problem.

If it's normally started using a 12-volt battery, the NOCO GB150 can start it.

And I've tested it on a variety of vehicles, and it works amazingly well. The lithium battery jump starter has a rated output of 4,000 Amps peak output (NOCO also offer a different measurement, claiming the GB150 can output 22,500 Joules over three seconds, which is the normal time it takes for a vehicle to start.

The internal lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 88Watt-hours and with is enough power to start up to 80 vehicles on a single charge, and there's also a built-in multimeter that shows the car battery voltage, which can be handy for diagnosing problems.

The NOCO GB150 is built with safety in mind, and features "UltraSafe" spark-proof connectors complete with reverse polarity protection, which eliminates the risk of damaging – and dramatic – short-circuits.

There's also a handy 500-lumens 10-LED light, perfect for those night-time roadside repairs… even in the rain (the NOCO GB150 is rated to IP65 with the port flaps fitted, which means rain is no problem).

For mechanics, those who are of a DIY bent, or those who just like to travel prepared, the NOCO GB150 is a must-have.

But there's more.

The NOCO GB150 also has both a USB power outlet and a 12-volt outlet, which makes it perfect for recharging all sorts of devices. I particularly like using it when camping, and offers a great alternative to charging stuff in a vehicle. It doesn't feature a USB-C outlet, but I found that by combining the 12-volt output with a USB-C in-car charger, I was able to fast-charge devices no problem.

The 12-volt output is also great for running things like tire inflators and power inverters without needing to connect them directly to a vehicle.

It has enough power to recharge a smartphone about seven times, so it's good for extended periods away from a power outlet, and is incredulity versatile as long as you have the right charging cable with you (I suggest throwing a few different ones into the microfiber bag that comes with the NOCO GB150, so you are ready to handle anything you come across).

The NOCO GB150 can be recharged from either a USB output or a 12-volt supply, with a 2A USB charger taking 11 hours, which a 12-volt output will get the job done in about 3 hours.

All-in-all, it's hard to fault the NOCO GB150. For $375 (this is the list price, but if you shop around and you'll pick it up cheaper) it's an amazing gadget. I've used it to start vehicles (both for testing and in the real world), used it as a basecamp power bank when camping, used the LED light a lot when outdoors, both for working on vehicles and leisure, and it's great. Rain or shine, indoors or out, and the NOCO GB150 has excelled itself.

If you come across people – maybe yourself even – stranded because of a flat battery, it's invaluable. If you're a mechanic that does mobile work, it's worth its weight in precious metals. If you're looking for a reliable, well-made, safe and no-nonsense portable power pack that can output USB and 12-volts, then this pack is worth considering, especially when you consider that a high-capacity USB power bank can cost over $50.

Knowing that the NOCO GB150 is in my trunk gives me a warm-fuzzy feeling of safety and security. It's a solid, professional tool that you can depend on when things go bad.

