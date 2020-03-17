Nokia adds 5G capabilities to its IoT Network Grid service

Nokia on Tuesday announced it's bringing 5G and edge capabilities to its Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service. The upgrade aims to help communication service providers (CSPs) take advantage of new IoT opportunities without having to make significant investments in 5G infrastructure.

WING is a managed service that gives operators access to global IoT infrastructure as-a-Service. This lets CSPs support their enterprise customers with IoT connectivity. With the rise of 5G, CSPs could offer a range of new IoT services in industries like transportation, healthcare or manufacturing. 5G also offers the opportunity for new CSP business models.

With the kind of pay-as-you-go service that WING offers, CSPs can scale up 5G IoT services more quickly and easily. Operators can manage IoT devices and services via a global connectivity management platform.

Nokia has also opened a 5G WING lab in Dallas, Texas, where operators from around the globe can connect and test 5G IoT use cases.

Meanwhile, WING infrastructure can be enhanced with Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) technology to better support compute-intensive IoT services, such as cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) use cases. Operators can also leverage network slicing to optimize for different use cases.