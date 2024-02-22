Deal alert: Get Nomad's iPhone cases for 30% off right now

Save $18 on the Rugged Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max. Nomad/ZDNET

From iPhone cases, wireless chargers and modern leather bands, Nomad Goods has everything a smart product user could ask for. Their innovative designs and quality materials are intended to protect and stand out from competitors. It also doesn't hurt that they're proudly carbon-neutral.

Nomad is currently overrun with a couple of their products and offering them at 30% off for a limited time only. If you're anything like my husband, you're already grabbing your wallet and ready to use the code 2MUCHSALE at checkout.

Nomad is offering a 30% off deal for the Rugged Case iPhone 15 Series, Active Band Pro, and Leather Folio Plus. By using the code above, you can snag this one-time deal.

Rugged Case iPhone 15 Series

Most protective iPhone cases can feel heavy or bulky in your pocket; I know it's something I tend to avoid when looking for cases.

Nomad offers three color options for their Rugged Case iPhone 15 series deal (Black, Ultra Orange, and Atlantic Blue). Personally, I'd go for the Atlantic Blue. But the design across all colorways is not just for show. Its lay flat design raises the corner bumpers to protect your device's camera, along with grooved protection over the buttons.

ZDNET has tested several Nomad products from iPhone cases to apple watch accessories and more, so if you've been eyeing the Rugged Case iPhone 15 series, jump on these savings now.

Active Band Pro

The Active Band Pro is perfect for someone looking for a resilient watch band that can withstand a grueling workout but is stylish enough to look good on your dinner date.

We know there are a lot of great options to choose from Nomad--my husband also had a hard time choosing between the Active Band Pro and the Traditional Band with Black Hardware. He said if it weren't for the difference in design style and patina, he would have immediately chosen the Active Band Pro to accommodate his active lifestyle.

The Active Band Pro is versatile and intended to go on any adventure with you. With its waterproof leather, you can simply rinse it off after a hard day's work and proceed for a nice night out.

Leather Folio Plus

Patina, patina, and more patina. The Leather Folio Plus offers just that if you're looking for an authentic leather patina with a slim finish.

Maybe not the best option for your kids' iPad, but this will make the perfect gift for the authentic leather enthusiast.

The sustainably sourced horween leather, magnetic closure, and protective microfiber interior give this case a wonderful luxury feeling -- not to mention the bite-size leather conditioner included in your purchase.

