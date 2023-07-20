Nomad just brought back my favorite USB accessory, and it's better than ever

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It was ten years ago when Nomad first launched the ChargeKey, one of the most compact charging cables I've seen. It was so small that you could loop it on a keychain and bring it everywhere. Well, the ChargeKey is back, it's been given a total redesign, and it's better than ever!
Also: This is the most rugged Android phone I've tested, and it can last 2,350 hours
I remember the first ChargeKey fondly. It brought an end to having to stuff full-length charging cables into my pocket when I was out and about. Now, I always have a ChargeKey ready for that inevitable point in the day when my iPhone's battery icon turns red.
The updated Nomad ChargeKey features a new sleek design and durable build, with USB-C for the fastest charge on the go possible.
One of the biggest changes with the new ChargeKey is the shift from USB-A to USB-C, in response to Android devices now having migrated from micro USB to USB-C. With this in mind, there are once again two versions of the ChargeKey -- one with a Lightning connector for the iPhone and one for Android smartphones and tablets and other USB-C devices.
One thing that hasn't changed is the design; each ChargeKey features a durable, flexible braided cable, and zinc alloy cable tips that connect magnetically. I really like the magnet closure feature because the magnets are strong enough to keep the ends together so they don't spread when on your keys, but the magnets aren't so strong that they become annoying and start flinging themselves at other ferrous materials.
Also: This thermal camera is so sensitive it can see you breathe
I've been using both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the new Chargekey and they don't just live up to my expectations, they exceed them. They're super durable, disappear when attached to a keyring, and have no problems keeping up with charging modern devices. The iPhone version charges at 20W and the USB-C version had no problems pushing up to 60W through it.
There are a lot of portable charging cables out there, but these are among the top tier. The USB-C to iPhone costs $35, with the USB-C to USB-C being cheaper at only $25. Both are excellent accessories to have and will give you years of service, sitting on your keyring until you need them to recharge a hungry device.