Nomad just brought back my favorite USB accessory, and it's better than ever

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

It was ten years ago when Nomad first launched the ChargeKey, one of the most compact charging cables I've seen. It was so small that you could loop it on a keychain and bring it everywhere. Well, the ChargeKey is back, it's been given a total redesign, and it's better than ever!

Also: This is the most rugged Android phone I've tested, and it can last 2,350 hours

I remember the first ChargeKey fondly. It brought an end to having to stuff full-length charging cables into my pocket when I was out and about. Now, I always have a ChargeKey ready for that inevitable point in the day when my iPhone's battery icon turns red.

ZDNET RECOMMENDS Nomad ChargeKey (2023) The updated Nomad ChargeKey features a new sleek design and durable build, with USB-C for the fastest charge on the go possible. View at Nomad

Nomad ChargeKey tech specs

Compatibility: USB-C or USB-C to Lightning

Fast charging for iPhones at up to 20W

Usable cable length: 12cm

Folded product length: 7.6cm

Materials: Metal housing, nylon braided cable

MSRP: $35 for USB-C to Lightning version, $25 for USB-C to USB-C version

One of the biggest changes with the new ChargeKey is the shift from USB-A to USB-C, in response to Android devices now having migrated from micro USB to USB-C. With this in mind, there are once again two versions of the ChargeKey -- one with a Lightning connector for the iPhone and one for Android smartphones and tablets and other USB-C devices.

The Nomad ChargeKey comes in USB-C to Lightning and USB-C to USB-C versions Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

One thing that hasn't changed is the design; each ChargeKey features a durable, flexible braided cable, and zinc alloy cable tips that connect magnetically. I really like the magnet closure feature because the magnets are strong enough to keep the ends together so they don't spread when on your keys, but the magnets aren't so strong that they become annoying and start flinging themselves at other ferrous materials.

Also: This thermal camera is so sensitive it can see you breathe

I've been using both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the new Chargekey and they don't just live up to my expectations, they exceed them. They're super durable, disappear when attached to a keyring, and have no problems keeping up with charging modern devices. The iPhone version charges at 20W and the USB-C version had no problems pushing up to 60W through it.

The Nomad ChargeKey USB-C to USB-C carrying a 60W charging load to a MacBook Pro. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There are a lot of portable charging cables out there, but these are among the top tier. The USB-C to iPhone costs $35, with the USB-C to USB-C being cheaper at only $25. Both are excellent accessories to have and will give you years of service, sitting on your keyring until you need them to recharge a hungry device.