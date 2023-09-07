'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Apple fans will dig this stylish new 3-in-1 charger from Nomad
Nomad is knocking it out of the park yet again, this time with a truly stunning, high-quality 3-in-1 MagSafe charger. It's perfect if you want to step fully into the 21st century and make the switch to wireless charging.
And the Base One Max is a charging station that is both a thing of beauty and highly functional!
Also: Apple's Lightning to USB-C switch: What iPhone owners need to know
The first thing that I noticed about the Base One Max was how solid, well-built, and premium it felt. In a world where a lot of charging stations can be too lightweight and feel plasticky, this one's constructed from solid metal, premium glass, and dust and scratch-resistant TPU (to prevent damaging your pricey Apple devices), giving it both a heft and presence on a desk or nightstand.
And the non-slip rubber base means that it'll stay put wherever you put it!
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Nomad Base One Max
The Nomad Base One Max is a 3-in-1 charger features official MFi MagSafe charging technology for iPhone charging up to 15W, and a built-in Apple Watch charger and AirPods wireless charging spot.
Nomad Base One Max tech specs
- Official MFi MagSafe charging up to 15W
- Works with any Qi device
- Integrated Apple Watch charger
- AirPods Qi charging spot
- Solid metal & glass design
- Requires 30W USB-C power adapter (not included)
But there's more!
A lot of wireless chargers skimp on the charging pad, choosing to use generic Qi-compatible hardware instead of the certified technology that's optimized for iPhones. That means that iPhones charging on Qi-compatible pads are limited to 7.5W rates.
Also:This 4-in-1 charging cable from Nomad means I'm never without the right cable
On the new Base One Max, Nomad has chosen to use an official Made For iPhone (MFi) MagSafe charging pad that will charge the iPhone at 15W, offering a no-compromise, double-the-speed charging experience.
And rather than building the charging pad into the surface of the charging station, Nomad raised it, making it easier to pop the iPhone on the charger and pick it up when done. A lovely touch.
Along with a charging pad for iPhones, there are also charging spots for the Apple Watch (Series 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, SE, and Ultra) and wireless charging compatible AirPods or AirPods Pro.
The Base One Max also comes with a two-meter braided USB-C-to-USB-C cable, which is a welcome addition.
However, one thing that you do need to add is a 30W USB-C power adapter. Nomad believes that many people already own enough power adapters and that providing additional units creates unnecessary waste. If you don't have one or need a spare, here's a good addition to your kit.
At $170, the Nomad Base One Max is a premium-priced product, but it doesn't disappoint. It's solid, looks great, and works well. You get all the benefits of an Apple-approved charger but in a super-stylish package.