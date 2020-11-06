Nomad rugged leather cases for Apple iPhone 12: Classic Horween leather cases provide stylish protection

iPhone 12: Familiar, just as it's supposed to be Watch Now

With the release of four new iPhone models from Apple, Nomad comes out of the gates with a bevy of case options from $49.95 to $69.95. I tried out a couple of new cases with my blue iPhone 12, including a Natural color case.

The iPhone 12 is Apple's latest 6.1-inch phone designed for the masses. Apple also launched the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini so there are plenty of options available in terms of size, color, and storage capacity. Nomad has cases for all of these new iPhones.

Rugged Case

The new Rugged Case, is available for $49.95, in Black, Natural, and Rustic Brown. I spent a few days with the Rustic Brown and Natural color cases. This is the first time I've seen the Natural color and it is an interesting option and will gain a patina over time.

The internal bumper system on the Rugged Case is designed to help your phone withstand a 10 foot drop, which offers some relief for those drops out of your hand in daily usage. The body of the case is polycarbonate with a Horween leather back panel to give your case a unique look over time.

The interior of the Nomad Active Rugged case is lined with soft gray material, looks like wool, with the Nomad branding on the inside. The iPhone 12 snaps securely into the polycarbonate core frame and ensures the case will not fall off the iPhone. There are ample openings for the rear cameras, flash, Lightning port, speaker, and mics.

The right side button and volume buttons have subtle raised areas for activation. The right side button has some texture to help make it easier to find it with your fingers. There are two lanyard openings, lanyard not included, in the bottom near the corners so you can secure your iPhone during your adventures.

The frame wraps around all four sides and protrudes just a bit above the display so that your screen is protected when you set your phone down on a table. I was able to use wireless chargers with no issues and Nomad certifies the case works with MagSafe accessories.

Rugged Folio Case

While you can use your iPhone for Apple Pay, there is still a need to carry an ID, access card keys, and other cards. I see folio style cases on my commuter train daily with transit passes and company door access keys positioned in the case.

The new iPhone 12 Rugged Folio is also available in Black and Rustic Brown colors with Horween leather on the back and the front of the case. There are three card slots and a cash slot on the inside flap of this case with a rated capacity for six cards. I was able to carry two credit cards, my ORCA transit card, and a $20 bill with ease.

The front flap is a bit smaller than the back so that the front rest right on the edge of the TPU side bumpers of the back piece. This case also offers 10 feet drop protection thanks to the new internal shock absorption bumper, two lanyard attachment points, and wonderful Horween leather.

The Rugged Folio is available for $69.95. It is a very functional case that provides a capable wallet for the mobile user.