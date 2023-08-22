/>
Nomad's 130W charger has one unique feature that's game-changing for me

One feature makes all the difference when using Nomad's multi-port USB-C charger.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer
Nomad 130W USB-C power adapter
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The one thing that I absolutely hate about high-power multi-port USB-C chargers is that there's usually that one port that can output the full 100W of power, and chances are against you that you're going to plug your laptop into the right output all the time.

The Nomad 130W triple-port USB-C charger eliminates this.

Also: Is a 'water-resistant' power station too good to be true? I tested one to find out

This charger is cable of outputting the full 100W on any of the three ports, and that changes everything.

Nomad 130W USB-C power adapter

Nomad 130W USB-C power adapter

A 130W, three-port USB-C power adapter that's capable of outputting 100W from any of the three ports!

Nomad 130W USB-C power adapter

  • 130W Total Power Output
  • Three USB-C PD ports
  • Nomad ProCharge Power Philosophy: Each port offers 100W power when used on its own
  • GaN technology
  • 100-240V 50/60 Hz input (2A)
  • MSRP: $110

The first thing I noticed with this 130W charger is that it's compact and lightweight, exactly what I expect from a modern charger making use of gallium nitride technology.  

Also: What is Gallium Nitride (GaN) next-generation charging technology?

Compared to other charges of similar output, the Nomad charger offers a bit of space-saving, which is handy if you use it when traveling. In fact, this charger, with its three ports, is smaller than Apple's single-port 140W charger, and it has no issues charging a MacBook at 100W. It's not the full 140W, but for day-to-day use, it's not an issue.

How Nomad's chargers compared

How Nomad's chargers compared to the competition

Nomad

There are three things that I look for in a good quality power adapter.

First, the power adapter should output the power that it says it's going to output. I mean, that bar is low, but it's surprising how many fail at this stage.

Testing the outputs on the Nomad 130W USB-C charger

Testing the outputs on the Nomad 130W USB-C charger

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This Nomad charger had no problems at all delivering all the different power outputs that it is rated to do, and could happily run at the full 130W output with no problems at all.

The fact that I can plug my laptop into any of the three ports and have it output 100W for charging is awesome. No more having to squint at microscopic print or guess which is the 100W output. 

Also: This 4-in-1 charging cable from Nomad means I'm never without the right cable

With the top port and either bottom port in use, the top port continues to deliver 100W, and the bottom ports will push out 30W. When the middle and bottom ports are in use, each port delivers 65W. And when all three ports are in use, the top delivers 70W, and the middle and bottom ports each push out 30W, giving a total of 130W.

The three ports are all capable of outputting 100W

The three ports are all capable of outputting 100W

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Next, the charger has to be able to work safely. I carry out safety tests on all chargers I test, along with taking thermal measurements and making sure the charger doesn't get so hot as to be a hazard.

The Nomad 130W USB-C charger is on the safer end.

Finally, my ideal charger needs to be durable and be able to put up with being dropped or misused. Again, the Nomad 130W USB-C charger passed all my tests with flying colors.

Quite compact for such a powerful charger

Quite compact for such a powerful charger

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I don't often get excited about chargers, but this Nomad 130W USB-C charger is a game-changer for me. I know it seems like such a small thing, but the fact that I no longer have to remember or figure out which port is the high-speed charging port is going to eliminate a lot of frustration from my life.

