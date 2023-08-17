This 4-in-1 charging cable from Nomad means I'm never without the right cable

Nomad "universal" cable Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

You know the score when it comes to having the right cable.

You need to charge something or move data to or from something, but you need a specific cable. Maybe it needs to be USB-A on one end and USB-C on the other. Or USB-A to microUSB. Or, worst of all, you need to connect something that has a microUSB connector to a charger that only has USB-C.

Also: Hardware fails, but I've never lost data thanks to this backup plan

And even if you do carry a handful of cables with you, finding the right one, and then untangling it from all the others can be a total chore.

What you need is a "universal" cable that covers all the bases.

Nomad has you covered!

ZDNET RECOMMENDS Nomad "universal" cable Quickly switch between USB-A, USB-C, and microUSB connectors to charge your devices. View at Amazon

This cable can carry the rated 100W of power Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

At its core, this cable is a USB-C-to-USB-C that supports up to 100W PD (Power Delivery) charging protocol, making this perfect for everything, from smartphones to laptops.

But there's more!

At one end, there's a USB-C to USB-A adapter, and on the other a USB-C to microUSB adapter.

That's four cables in one!

The adapters that make this cable truly universal Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This cable is primarily aimed at those wanting to charge devices, but if you want to use it for data transfer, be aware that in order to offer this in long lengths – up to 3 meters/10 feet – performance is limited to USB 2.0 speeds of 480Mbps.

Also: Do you have a satellite communication device yet? It could save your life

To keep the cable from getting all tangled and out of control, this cable comes with a nifty, easy-to-use Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) cable tie, which is far better than the velcro ties seen on many cables.

Awesome Liquid Silicone Rubber cable tie, which is much better than velcro ties Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

And to top it all off, this cable is covered in super-tough, double-braided Kevlar. You know, the stuff they make bulletproof vests out of.

The braided Kevlar gives this cable high resistance against abrasion Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

While I don't expect this cable to ever stop a bullet, Kevlar offers a high degree of abrasion resistance and is still soft to the touch and flexible.

I'm really loving this universal cable, one cable to rule them all! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Want a Kevlar USB-C cable without the "universal" bits? No problem! Nomad has you covered!

Nomad offers its Kevlar cables in 0.3, 1.5, and 3.0 meters (1, 5, and 10 feet).

I really love the Nomad's "universal" cable, and keep it in my truck with my portable gear so I always have a cable to charge, well, everything except my iPhone.