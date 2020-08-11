NSW Department of Customer Service streamlines procure-to-pay with e-invoicing

The New South Wales Department of Customer Service has appointed MessageXchange to implement an e-invoicing solution to streamline the payment process for suppliers.

Under the contract, MessageXchange has created a dedicated gateway between its cloud service and the Department of Customer Services' SAP enterprise resource planning system to ensure that any invoice data received is correct the first time.

If there are any errors, the MessageXchange software flags both the Department of Customer Service and its suppliers immediately.

In addition, MessageXchange has established connections with common accounting software to allow suppliers to send e-invoices.

"With an e-invoicing solution from MessageXchange, DCS (Department of Customer Service) can pay invoices faster and help its suppliers maintain cashflow. The MessageXchange Access Point processes these e-invoices securely and accurately, reassuring DCS that its data and supplier information is secure," MessageXchange managing director John Delaney said.

The implementation follows an initial pilot in October 2019. Phase one of the project went live in March and stage two of the rollout is currently underway.

In a bid to further simplify interactions with government, the NSW government has launched an online tool called LiveData to make it easier for people to search for the latest liquor licence information alongside demographic, alcohol-related crime, and health data for every suburb and local government area in the state.

"LiveData brings together multiple data categories from a range of government sources in one centralised, easy-to-use portal, giving everyone easy access to the latest data on liquor-related information in their local area," Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said.

Meanwhile, the websites of NSW courts have been given a refresh so that penalty payments can be paid in full or part through a new Pay Your Penalty Portal and also to ensure the websites are compatible with a range of devices, including mobile phones.

Among the upgraded websites are the Courts and Tribunal Services (including Jury Services), Local Court, District Court, Children's Court, Coroners Court, Drug Court, Dust Diseases Tribunal, NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, and Uniform Civil Procedures Rules.

Attorney General Mark Speakman touted the updates would "help take the stress out of navigating the justice system and make transactions including paying court-issued penalties fast and simple".

"The websites have an advanced search function to speed up the process of finding key information, while improved access to online forms will increase efficiency for court users and staff," he said.

Website upgrades for the Supreme Court, Land and Environment Court, and NSW Industrial Relations Commission are also nearing completion, the state government added.

The initiatives are part of the state government's "Beyond Digital" strategy that was launched in November.

"The reason we're talking 'beyond digital' is because when this government was elected in March this year, we fundamentally changed the way the government works. We don't just have a Department of Customer Service, we've got a committee inside of government, you could call them the specialist performance committee, that basically puts people first," Dominello told ZDNet at the time.

"Whether you're having an experience in education and then you need to move across to health, then you need to move across to the communities, we want to make sure as people move across, it is a seamless experience, rather than having disjointed and sub-optimal engagements with various agencies."

Related Coverage