NSW Police signs six-year biometric identification deal

The New South Wales Police Force has re-signed a contract with identity solutions firm Idemia for biometric identification.

With the new contract in place for six years, Idemia will support and maintain the force's LiveScan, which processes and books criminals' biometric data.

The deal covers 142 police stations across New South Wales.

"This contract strengthens a long-term partnership that we have had with the New South Wales Police Force for over two decades", Idemia Asia Pacific president and senior vice president for public security and identity Tim Ferris said.

"This collaboration proves Idemia's capacity to provide critical support and maintenance when it comes to integrating multiple biometrics technology to increase national security and support efficient police services. It is a great honour to be supporting the biggest police organisation in Australia."

Idemia said its LiveScan technology provides law enforcement with a "flexible workflow-based application to capture criminals' biometric information and demographics".

Idemia boasts clients in 180 countries.

In addition to New South Wales, LiveScan is being used across Queensland, Victoria, and the Northern Territory.

Meanwhile, in Western Australia, the state's Police Force is using drones to enforce COVID-19 quarantine restrictions placed on some individuals.

Speaking on Radio 6PR earlier this week, Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said a dedicated police squad with more than 200 officers would begin patrolling WA's streets to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"We all have to take this really seriously, but we're concentrating chiefly on gatherings and the self-isolation elements, this is because there has been a really strong emphasis on social distancing, but we've seen when people are not taking it sufficiently seriously," Dawson was quoted by WA Today as saying.

"We need to target people who do not understand if you're walking around in close contact with each other, you're not getting the message, so we will enforce it."

