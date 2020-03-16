Nvidia postpones GTC product announcements

Nvidia said on Monday that it will not make any product announcements tied to its GTC Technology Conference. The company had already shifted its annual GPU event to a digital-only conference in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and up until now Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was still set to deliver a keynote and share product announcements.

In a blog post, Huang said that the news delay will allow, "employees, partners, the media and analysts who follow us, and our customers around the world (to) focus on staying safe and reducing the spread of the virus. This is a time to focus on our family, our friends, our community."

Nvidia's GTC-related news announcements had been set for March 24. The company said it will set a new date for the news once the coronavirus situation stabilizes, and that its GTC Digital event will continue as planned. Without any significant news and announcements, the event will focus on training webinars, demos, and educational sessions with experts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, and a bevy of corporate conferences have been cancelled, postponed, or undergone a change of format in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Still, as of Monday, officials have reported over 3,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and 69 confirmed deaths.