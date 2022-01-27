Nvidia to arm Indonesian university students with AI skillsets

Nvidia is looking to impart its artificial intelligence (AI) knowledge to Indonesian university lecturers and students over the next five years. The chipmaker also will provide its DGX A100 systems to support AI education in the Asian nation.

Nvidia on Thursday said it signed an agreement with Indonesia's Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) to arm university lecturers and more than 20,000 students in AI skills. The five-year initiative aimed to develop local AI talent as part of the country's digital transformation efforts, the GPU manufacturer said.

The agreement encompassed AI curriculum development, translation research workshops, as well as AI startup ecosystem development and support, Nvidia said.

It added that the universities would be supported through its Deep Learning Institute and teaching kits, while developers would be involved in industry translation projects. The Nvidia Inception programme also would be tapped to support local startups.

"AI is transforming industries around the world, creating an urgent need for education that prepares nations and their citizens to contribute to the growing AI economy," said Nvidia's vice president of worldwide AI initiatives, Keith Strier. He added that the vendor's AI software and systems would be offered to support Indonesia's talent development efforts.

Indonesia has predicted it needs 90 million IT professionals by 2035.

Kemendikbudristek early this month launched the DIKTI AI Centre to facilitate education. training, and research initiatives. The facility is suited up with NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, which run A100 Tensor Core GPUs, according to the chipmaker. The centre initially would provide an estimated computational power of 25 petaFLOPS, which could power various AI and data science workloads, Nvidia said.

Meta this week said it would soon run the world's fastest AI supercomputer, called AI Research SuperCulster (RSC). The supercomp currently runs 760 Nvidia DGX A100 systems, comprising 6,080 GPUs, as its compute nodes. The GPUs communicate via an Nvidia Quantum 200Gb/s InfiniBand two-level Clos fabric.

When fully complete, the RSC's InfiniBand network fabric will connect 16,000 GPUs as endpoints, making it one of the largest such networks deployed, to date, according to Meta.

