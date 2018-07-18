Okta acquires zero trust security firm ScaleFT

Identity and device management company Okta announced on Wednesday that it's acquired ScaleFT, a zero trust security company that takes a device-centric approach to security. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, ScaleFT's access management platform, which enables secure remote access without a VPN, was inspired by Google's custom-built security system BeyondCorp. Unlike older approaches to security, which focus on protecting the network perimeter, this approach focuses on devices and context -- providing access to data based on where the user is, what device they're using and other pieces of context.

"Employees are working from home, coffee shops and airplanes, and as the adoption of cloud apps and mobile devices in the enterprise continues to grow, companies must re-evaluate their traditional approaches to enterprise security," Okta COO and co-founder said in a blog post. "Our customers and partners are learning that they can no longer trust their network, and they're focusing instead on device security. Rather than trusting everyone behind a firewall, now IT and security leaders must trust no one -- inside or outside the organization."

ScaleFT's platform will be combined with the Okta Identity Cloud. Okta has already embraced the concept of contextual access management, such as features that enable organizations to authenticate users without relying on passwords.

ScaleFT CEO and co-founder Jason Luce will manage the transition between the two companies, while CTO and co-founder Paul Querna will lead strategy and execution of Okta's zero trust architecture. ScaleFT CSO Marc Rogers will join Okta as executive director of cybersecurity strategy.

