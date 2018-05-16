Okta, BetterCloud forge integration pact

BetterCloud, which offers a SaaS operations management platform, launched a connector for Okta.

Okta and BetterCloud have formed a partnership to blend software-as-a-service security and operations.

BetterCloud, which offers a SaaS operations management platform, launched a connector for Okta to manage policies for identity, access, configuration and data management.

According to the companies, the partnership will help enterprises better control SaaS sprawl. Okta and BetterCloud aim to cut manual processes and operational silos.

The Okta and BetterCloud partnership covers the following:

  • Okta Universal Directory will be integrated with BetterCloud for security and management workflows.
  • Automated monitoring and policy remediation for security incidents. The partnership will cover multiple types of alerts and remediation admin actions.
  • Controls for configuration and settings for applications.

