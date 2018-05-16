Okta, BetterCloud forge integration pact

Okta and BetterCloud have formed a partnership to blend software-as-a-service security and operations.

BetterCloud, which offers a SaaS operations management platform, launched a connector for Okta to manage policies for identity, access, configuration and data management.

According to the companies, the partnership will help enterprises better control SaaS sprawl. Okta and BetterCloud aim to cut manual processes and operational silos.

The Okta and BetterCloud partnership covers the following: