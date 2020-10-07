Okta plots new SDK, API to enable biometric, push notifications on mobile

Special Feature Special Report: Navigating data privacy (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, provides the information CIOs need to better meet the growing demand for data privacy, without stifling innovation. Read More

Okta is launching a new software developer kit and application programming interface that will enable developers to build biometric and push notification sign-ins.

The move is part of a broader effort for password-less sign-ins to reduce friction and boost security. With the Okta SDK and API, developers can build mobile apps with branded push notifications and biometrics like FaceID to authenticate users.

According to Okta, security and authentication services need to acknowledge mobile-first workflows and technologies.

Okta is leveraging its Okta Devices Platform Service to do the following:

Embed Okta Verify technology with push and biometrics in mobile applications.

Develop branded omnichannel multi-factor authentication with custom push messaging and action buttons.

Deploy more layers of protection in high-risk access attempts.

Allow end users to view and manage their Okta registered devices including self-service options if a device is lost or stolen.

The Okta Devices SDK will be available for iOS and Android in early access in the first quarter of 2021.

