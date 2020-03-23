One of Apple’s most ridiculous ideas ever

The other day I noticed a huge number of outlets covering how you can't go to see the new iPad Pro in Apple Stores, but "you can use the magic of AR to see it on your desk or in your living room!"

OK, first off, who needs this? It's an iPad. It looks like every other iPad. I'm pretty sure most people have seen one already. It's a slab of glass and metal.

Secondly, is imagination dead? Can't people imagine what the new iPad Pro would look like? Is this the best use of AR?

Third, it's, well, how do I say this? It's a bit rubbish. Sure, you can use it to pop a virtual iPad Pro (and admittedly it's a good virtual replica) onto surfaces in your home or office, but it just sort of awkwardly sits there.

It's a bit weird. I'm not sure who would find this useful.

If you want to try to, click here (you will need an iPhone or iPad for it to work).

Is this something you find useful? Let me know.

