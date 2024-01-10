'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
One ring, one app: Amazfit's new smart ring integrates sleep and fitness data
Currently, there are two smart rings on my hands, and for two years I've been using an Oura Ring to track my sleep and measure my readiness for the day. There is some third-party syncing capability with GPS sports watches, but two apps are needed to fully understand your status.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
With the upcoming Amazfit Helio Ring, you can finally leave your watch on the nightstand and use the ring to track the details of your sleep. When you wake up, you can put on the watch while wearing the ring -- or not -- and all of your health, wellness, and sports activity data will be synced and available in the Zepp app (formerly Amazfit) on your smartphone.
Special Feature
I've been hoping that Garmin, Coros, or Polar would integrate smart ring data into their ecosystem, but it looks like Amazfit is first out of the gate to make that happen.
The ability to have all of your health data in sync in a single app is appealing. You can use the ring or an Amazfit watch separately, too, but the ability to have both as options makes a compelling case for the Amazfit ecosystem.
The Amazfit Helio Ring is designed to last for a week between charges. Even if you do not want to use an Amazfit watch, the ring will track your activity data so it can be used in stand-alone mode. However, the major benefit here comes from using a ring and a watch because the watch is more accurate for active sports and activities, especially if you are outside and want to track the GPS details of your exercise.
Weighing in at less than four grams with a titanium alloy composition, the Amazfit Helio Ring is very comfortable. It will launch with limited sizes (10 or 12 only) and color options, with more sizes and options coming later in 2024. It has a 10 ATM water-resistant rating so it can be worn safely 24/7 in most conditions.
Also: This sports watch has a ChatGPT-like running coach. Here's how it works
Amazfit also offers the Zepp Aura AI health and wellness service that functions with data from the Helio Ring. This service includes customized sleep sounds that will adjust based on your body's response, detailed weekly and monthly sleep reports, and access to Zepp Wellness Coach, which answers your wellness questions via an AI chatbot.
Pricing has not yet been revealed and the ring should be available in the next few months. The company continues to work on final finishes and the launch product, but I did see a company representative wearing one and it looks to bring exactly what we want in a full health and wellness experience.
Amazfit also offers a host of GPS smartwatches and I'm currently testing its latest, the Amazfit Balance, so stay tuned for a review of that watch soon.