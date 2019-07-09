One-third of gamers feel businesses don't care about them

Apple Arcade: Is this game subscription service ready for prime time? Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow join Karen Roby to debate the prospects for Apple's new gaming service. Will users suffer subscription fatigue or will casual gamers eat up another service? Read more: https://zd.net/2UMIpNd

YouTube and Facebook are the two most dominant social platforms for gamers. Across these platforms, gamers have a 43% higher watch time for social video than all other audiences on social media.

Media Chain

Yet brands are missing a trick. A recent study has revealed that a third of gamers feel that brands don't actually care about gamers, and almost three out of five (55%) of gamers say brands try to sell them products or services that are not relevant to them.

The Social Chain Group's Media Chain has recently released a report looking at gamers attitudes toward brands. Its Gaming the System study shows that a third (33%) of gamers feel that brands don't understand gaming culture and almost half of gamers think brands try to use "generic gamer language" when speaking to them.

The data team used primary and secondary data and interviews across 2,027 gamers from Media Chain's social-first communities in the first half of 2019 for the study.

The survey shows that a third of all gamers make comments on new purchases on social and leave reviews. They speak online about purchases they have made, and 57% of respondents seek out alternative opinions on social before making a purchase.

In fact, 58% of gamers actively seek out meme content on social, and 33% of gamers second screen on social media while they game. Almost four out of five (78%) say that social media and video channels are their main source of gaming news.

Media Chain

However, they are intolerant of marketing that interrupts their user experience. Almost two out of three (62%) of young gamers use an ad blocker -- yet 58 percent of all gamers want brands to support and sponsor the gaming series and content they want to see.

Gen Z gamers (gamers under 24 years old) are 52% more likely to pay extra for convenience or ease of delivery for a product they care about.

They are also 25% more likely to pay for better quality clothes than millennial (gamers aged between 25 to 34) and mature gamers (gamers over 35 years old). However, millennial and mature gamers are 25% more likely to pay extra for better quality food than Gen Z gamers.

Tom Sweeney, director of gaming at Media Chain, said:

"Time spent by gamers consuming traditional media is decreasing, and their time spent consuming social content is on the rise. To appeal to gamers, brands need to start shifting their spend away from programmatic, away from traditional media, and into social content -- either creating it themselves, or supporting a creator that the audience is already connected with. It's as cheap as it'll ever be as supply currently outpaces demand -- but that will change as brands realize the value of this audience."

Previous and related coverage:



We are becoming more and more concerned that AI will replace humans in business. Now, a new study shows that digital assistants appear to be more trustworthy.

Although Gen Z respects and admires the technology that makes life easier, it has little tolerance for hiring companies who refuse to adapt to the times.

It's not only Business to Consumer (B2C) markets that love social media; now B2B companies are seeing its value.