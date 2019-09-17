OnePlus to announce OnePlus 7T on September 26 and here's what it looks like

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus will announce its next smartphone, the OnePlus 7T, on Sept. 26 via an online event. The company will livestream the event on OnePlus.com, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube starting at 7:30am PT/10:30am ET. There will be a second event hosted in India on the same day, and another in London on Oct. 10.

It's likely the OnePlus 7T won't go on sale until the Oct. 10 event, but we'll have to wait and see.

OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter shortly after announcing the events to post a picture of the OnePlus 7T, showing off its all-new design and rear camera setup.

The biggest difference we can see in the photo is the camera arrangement on the back of the phone. Instead of a vertical line of camera lenses, the OnePlus 7T has a circular camera bump with horizontally-arranged cameras.

The front of the phone isn't shown, so it's unclear if the OnePlus 7T will feature the same pop-up selfie camera the OnePlus 7 Pro. We do know the OnePlus 7T's display will have the same 90Hz refresh rate as the OnePlus 7 Pro, thanks to the event invite.

The launch of OnePlus 7T comes just four months after the company released OnePlus 7 Pro. The company has traditionally released two phones a year, with a "T" model released in October to improve upon the same design released in May.